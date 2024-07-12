Alaska's Inside Passage

A cruise to Alaska on a small vessel is truly awe-inspiring. Join us on the Alaskan Dream, an exclusive Stanford charter that offers travelers the opportunity to experience the Inside Passage in the best possible way: exploring rarely visited sites by day and recapping our adventures aboard our ship in the evenings with our faculty leader and local naturalists.

Explore hidden coves by kayak, ply the waters of Frederick Sound and discover Glacier Bay National Park, home to sea lions, mountain goats, bears and more than 250 species of birds, keeping a close watch for summering humpback whales. Learn about the rich cultural heritage of Alaska as we visit with the local indigenous people, the Tlingit.