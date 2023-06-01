Skip to main content
Summer - picnic in the meadow provence
A month-long retreat to Southern France

Aix-en-Provence Sabbatical

Live like a local and study French with language classes, learn about famous wines and discover the history and culture of the scenic Provence region.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Many of us dream of living abroad, but few of us ever get the chance. We’re pleased to offer you a golden opportunity to realize that dream! This memorable program provides a richly enhanced way to spend an entire month living like a local in charming Aix-en-Provence while learning a new language and digging into a different culture. You’ll enjoy a balance of scheduled classes, activities and excursions along with ample leisure time for independent exploration.

Southern France is a feast for the senses, and here, amid the sun-drenched landscapes that inspired Cézanne, Matisse, Renoir and Van Gogh, you’ll experience French life at its best. Take in the lovely scenery, engage in captivating lectures and authentic encounters with local people. What could be better than that—a glorious summer in the South of France?

Dates

June 1–29, 2023

Duration

29 days

Price

From $10,995 per person

Trip size

36 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

David Kennedy

History

Learn about French history and international relations from historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Kennedy.

Itinerary

A month-long sabbatical in the heart of Provence

Attend French language classes on weekday mornings, then practice using those new skills on group excursions and during ample free time.

A typical day

Begin by preparing breakfast in your apartment’s kitchenette, using ingredients you purchased from the local market. Leave your apartment a little before 9 a.m. for the five-minute walk to your French language class. After a morning learning (or relearning!) vocabulary and conjugation and practicing conversations, meet classmates for a leisurely Provençal lunch. Depending on the day, enjoy an afternoon of relaxation or independent exploration or go on a group excursion or one that’s included in one of the tracks you’ve signed up for. Later in the afternoon, join your fellow Stanford sabbatical participants for a lecture by Stanford faculty leader David Kennedy, then keep the discussion going over aperitifs and supper at a nearby café.

Making tracks...

The language track is included for all travelers. The optional culinary and active tracks are offered for an additional fee. Each track requires a minimum of 6 guests to run. Space on these two tracks is limited—25 people for the culinary track and 15 for the active—and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Note that none of the classes or excursions from the various tracks overlap, so it is possible to participate in all three tracks, though the more optional tracks you sign up for the less leisure time you will have.

...and more!

In addition to classes and excursions, enjoy lectures by our Stanford faculty leader (eight in total), as well as talks by local experts. Occasional group excursions and meals are planned, offering opportunities to socialize and get to know your fellow travelers over a meal or a trip to a nearby town. These group classes and outings are balanced with plenty of time at leisure to relax, explore independently, learn on your own and simply enjoy the ambience of Provence.

Language Track

Learn to communicate in French! Whatever your level of proficiency, work on acquiring or improving both written and oral communication skills, and learn to understand and speak on various topics. Classes are four mornings a week and are offered at multiple levels, from beginner to advanced. Classes are taught by Alliance Française, located about a five-minute walk from our hotel. Depending on the number of students at each level, it is possible that some classes will not be exclusive to Stanford.

Included in program price for all participants

Art and Culture Track

Enjoy three half-day excursions, one in Aix-en-Provence and two to nearby sites. Explore the streets and lanes of Aix-en-Provence as we learn about the stories behind the city’s famous fountains, including the hot springs discovered by the ancient Romans and the fountains that grace the squares and private mansions. Visit Lourmarin Castle, Provence’s first Renaissance castle that operates now like a mini-Villa Medici, and Silvacane Abbey, one of the Cistercian monasteries of Provence.

Included in program price for all participants

Culinary Track

Discover the region’s bounty of delicious meats, pâtés, cheeses, olive oils, and fruits and vegetables on a food shopping excursion to local stores and a farmers’ market. Later, learn the fundamentals of French and Provençal cuisine through two hands-on cooking lessons at a local cooking school in town. Find out firsthand what Julia Child was making such a fuss about all those many years ago! 

Optional addition available to participants: $545 per person

Active Track

Travel by public bus to several nearby villages for our hikes. Three guided excursions are offered, each led by a qualified hiking guide who will talk about the landscape, flora and fauna, truffles and more. Hiking highlights include the hilltop villages of Cucuron and Vaugines; Mont Sainte-Victoire best known as a repeated motif in the work of Cézanne (we’ll visit some of his favorite painting sites); and the town of Vauvenargues, where Picasso is buried. 

Optional addition available to participants: $575 per person

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Bouquets of dry lavender or lavandin blossoms for sale on the market of Aix en Provence, France

“I am delighted to have gone. I always wanted to live in France long enough to be familiar with its culture, history and people. My daydream was to live in my own little apartment in Paris and gradually involve myself. Well, this sabbatical accomplished my objectives and exceeded my expectations. The lectures, travels to surrounding towns and places, wine classes, cooking classes and various tours of Aix were all wonderful and taught me more than I could ever learn on my own.”

— Phillip Laird, ‘70

Activity level

We consider this to be a mildly active program. French lessons are held four days a week at a location about a five-minute walk from our apartment/hotel, and the lectures by our Stanford faculty leader will be held at a location that is a 15- to 20-minute walk from our apartment/hotel. Group excursions may involve one to two miles of walking during city tours and may require extended periods of standing in museums, in churches and at other sites. Participants will encounter uneven terrain at various times, including some dirt paths and cobblestone streets and sidewalks.

The classes and activities included in each of the learning tracks being offered and the various planned group excursions will be balanced by free time for travelers to explore, shop, relax and otherwise enjoy being temporary residents of Provence. Tour staff will be available throughout your time in Aix, but the program is intentionally not fully scheduled and travelers should feel comfortable with a certain level of independence and be eager to explore on their own. Limited meals are included; as part of the experience, we expect travelers will enjoy shopping for and cooking their own meals in their apartment’s kitchenette as well as dining out independently at local restaurants and cafés. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

About the Aparthotel Adagio

The comfortable Aparthotel Adagio is located on a peaceful side street in the center of Aix-en-Provence. Groceries, bakeries, a pharmacy and other conveniences are available just around the corner. The well-equipped apartments feature a small kitchen area with a dishwasher, basic utensils and cleaning supplies, a microwave and a small cooktop. All apartments are fully air-conditioned and heated with individual climate control. Bathrooms are stocked with a hairdryer, an iron and an ironing board and have a shower or a bath. Satellite TV and broadband internet access are provided in each apartment to help you stay connected. Weekly housekeeping is included, and on-site, self-service laundry is available for a fee. There is also a 24-hour reception desk for questions big and small. Studio and one-bedroom apartments have been reserved for our group; studio apartments are approximately 300 square feet, and one-bedroom apartments are approximately 375 square feet. Please note that while the Adagio is the best available long-term stay property in Aix-en-Provence and is comfortable and modern, it is a casual property—it is not comparable to the luxury accommodations that you may have experienced on other Stanford Travel/Study programs. We have selected the Adagio due to its location and amenities, which we believe will give you the best sense of truly living in Aix-en-Provence and be the most comfortable for you for this long-term stay.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Studio double rate:
$10,995 per person

Studio single rate:
$13,795 per person

One-bedroom double rate:
$11,995 per person

One-bedroom single rate:
$15,695 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and ship/train crew for all group activities

  • 28 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 3 breakfasts, 9 lunches and 10 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in France

