Aix-en-Provence Sabbatical

A typical day

Begin by preparing breakfast in your apartment’s kitchenette, using ingredients you purchased from the local market. Leave your apartment a little before 9 a.m. for the five-minute walk to your French language class. After a morning learning (or relearning!) vocabulary and conjugation and practicing conversations, meet classmates for a leisurely Provençal lunch. Depending on the day, enjoy an afternoon of relaxation or independent exploration or go on a group excursion or one that’s included in one of the tracks you’ve signed up for. Later in the afternoon, join your fellow Stanford sabbatical participants for a lecture by Stanford faculty leader David Kennedy, then keep the discussion going over aperitifs and supper at a nearby café.

Making tracks...

The language track is included for all travelers. The optional culinary and active tracks are offered for an additional fee. Each track requires a minimum of 6 guests to run. Space on these two tracks is limited—25 people for the culinary track and 15 for the active—and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Note that none of the classes or excursions from the various tracks overlap, so it is possible to participate in all three tracks, though the more optional tracks you sign up for the less leisure time you will have.

...and more!

In addition to classes and excursions, enjoy lectures by our Stanford faculty leader (eight in total), as well as talks by local experts. Occasional group excursions and meals are planned, offering opportunities to socialize and get to know your fellow travelers over a meal or a trip to a nearby town. These group classes and outings are balanced with plenty of time at leisure to relax, explore independently, learn on your own and simply enjoy the ambience of Provence.