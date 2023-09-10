Aegean Sea
Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.
Overview
A voyage of discovery
What has become one of the most timeless of journeys—a cruise through the Greek islands—traditionally features sites from the highlights of Greek and Roman literature. Stanford Travel/Study expands upon this theme with classics professor Marsh McCall, who provides illuminating lectures and reads from the works of Homer and Virgil in situ.
Island-hop in the very waters that inspired Homer’s Odyssey as we travel in 5-star comfort aboard the elegant and brand-new (launching in 2023!) Diana. Join us on this voyage where history, mythology and modernity intertwine. Raise a glass of ouzo as we cruise through the Aegean’s cerulean waters. Opa!
DatesSeptember 10–23, 2023
Duration14 days
Minimum age18 years
