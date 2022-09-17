Aegean Sea
Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.
A voyage of discovery
What has become one of the most classic of journeys—the Greek island cruise—traditionally features sites from the classics of Greek and Roman literature. Stanford Travel/Study not only amplifies the “classic” theme on this voyage but also complements it by engaging classics professor Marsh McCall.
Throughout our journey, history, mythology and modernity intertwine as Professor McCall reads from the works of Homer and Virgil in situ. Our exploration of the area is even further enhanced by our fabulous ship, the elegant and intimate Callisto, aboard which we’ll raise a glass of ouzo as we cruise through the Aegean’s cerulean waters. Opa!
DatesSeptember 17–26, 2022
Duration10 days
Price
From $9,595 per person
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Barbara Clayton
Stanford Continuing Studies
Barbara Clayton’s current research focuses on adaptations of the Homeric epics from the 20th and 21st centuries.
Itinerary
A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey
Explore the important site of Athens, wander the medieval town of Rhodes and island hop in the Aegean from Crete and quintessential Santorini to lesser known jewels.
Athens, Greece
Arrive in Athens, the capital of Greece and Europe’s oldest city. Athens gave birth to democracy and witnessed the origins of many of the arts and sciences that constitute the Western tradition. Upon arrival transfer to our hotel, located on Syntagma Square.Accommodations:
Hotel King George
Athens, Greece
After a morning lecture, tour the Agora, the civic and commercial center of Athens and the living heart of its democracy. See the remains of public buildings and the well-preserved 5th-century BCE Temple of Hephaistos. Spend time at the Agora Museum, housed in the impressively reconstructed Stoa of Attalos, originally completed in the 2nd century BCE. In the afternoon take time to rest in our luxurious hotel or explore Athens on your own. Join the group for a welcome dinner in the evening.Accommodations:
Hotel King GeorgeIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Athens / Piraeus, Greece
In the morning visit Kaisariani Monastery, a striking Byzantine structure built in the 11th century on the slopes of Mount Hymettus. Next journey to the Benaki Museum, whose remarkable collections span Greek history and culture from prehistory to Byzantium and beyond. Have lunch at the terrace restaurant of the museum with views of Athens and the adjacent National Garden. In the afternoon be astounded by the Acropolis and its celebrated monuments. Occupied throughout prehistoric times, the rocky plateau rises dramatically out of the plain and dominates the modern city as it did in the ancient world. The incomparable Parthenon and other temples erected in the 5th century BCE represent the highest achievement of architecture and art of the Classical period. Browse the superb Acropolis Museum, then head to Piraeus to board Callisto and set sail.Accommodations:
CallistoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Santorini, Greece
Be on deck this morning to admire one of the most memorable sights in the Mediterranean: the white-washed towns of Fira and Oia perched on the edge of the 1,000-foot-high palisade of Santorini’s volcanic caldera. During the Bronze Age, the island was a flourishing trading center inhabited by a prosperous and well-organized society. In the late 17th century BCE, a massive volcanic eruption collapsed half of the island and buried its main town, now called Akrotiri, in a thick layer of ash and pumice, thus preserving its houses, streets and squares as they existed 3,700 years ago. After touring Akrotiri drop by the Museum of Prehistoric Thera, which features artifacts from the Akrotiri excavations. Lunch will be served at a restaurant with vistas of the caldera. Enjoy an afternoon at leisure to appreciate this uniquely beautiful place.Accommodations:
CallistoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Crete
The largest of the Greek islands, Crete was the home of the Minoans, who created Europe’s earliest advanced civilization. From the port of Heraklion, drive to Knossos to wander its fabled Minoan Palace. Clustered around a courtyard, the palace contains a maze of rooms, passages and stairways that might have inspired the concept of the labyrinth. Many myths originated here, including that of the Minotaur. Continue to the Heraklion Museum, whose exhibits reveal the brilliance and refinement of the Minoan civilization. For lunch savor many of Crete’s culinary specialties. Spend an afternoon at leisure before returning to our ship for dinner.Accommodations:
CallistoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Karpathos / Lindos, Greece
Arrive in the morning at Diafani, a small coastal town on Karpathos, an island that remains outside the tourist circuit, for an excursion to the village of Olymbos, one of the most authentic and traditional villages in Greece. Then sail to the island of Rhodes, known in antiquity for its schools of philosophy, rhetoric and sculpture. Callisto will stop at Pefkos Bay for an afternoon swim before traveling to the breathtaking town of Lindos, crowned by an acropolis. Overnight aboard the ship, anchored in Lindos Bay.Accommodations:
CallistoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Rhodes, Greece
This morning tour the lovely village of Lindos, either walking or riding a donkey up to the acropolis, set on a cliff 400 feet above the sea with spectacular views of the village and bay below. After lunch at a traditional taverna, the next stop is Rhodes, one of Europe’s largest medieval towns and the site of the former Colossus of Rhodes. Discover the Old Town’s winding streets and splendid plazas, which owe their 14th-century charm to the Crusader Knights of Saint John.Accommodations:
CallistoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kusadasi, Turkey / Ephesus
After a morning cruising in the Aegean Sea, arrive at Turkey’s port of Kusadasi. Enjoy time at leisure to explore the town before our late-afternoon adventure to Ephesus, one of the world’s great archaeological sites. Renowned as the center of worship of the mother goddess Cybele, later known as Artemis, it was also the site where Saint Paul preached Christianity (BC 52–54). See the stunning façade of the Library of Celsus, the Temple of Hadrian, the theater and other structures. Recent excavations include the terrace houses, with their sumptuous decorations, which illustrate daily life in Ephesus during Roman times.Accommodations:
CallistoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Delos, Greece / Tinos
Dedicate the morning to roaming the island of Delos, the birthplace of Apollo and his twin sister, Artemis, a vast archaeological site and open-air museum inhabited only by antiquity guards, archaeologists and conservators. Our final afternoon is on the alluring island of Tinos, where we anchor at the Bay of Aghios Ioannis for swimming, then dock in the main town of Tinos for time at leisure before sailing in the evening.Accommodations:
CallistoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Piraeus, Greece / Athens / Home
Disembark Callisto in the morning in Piraeus and transfer independently to the airport for flights home.Included meal: Breakfast
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
Category D
Cabins on the Lower Deck with twin beds and 2–3 portholes. These cabins are located near propellers, such that occupants may hear occasional propeller noise.
Average square feet: 130
Cabins: 16, 19
Double: $9,595 per person
Category C
Cabins on the Lower Deck with twin beds and 2–3 portholes.
Average square feet: 130
Cabins: 12, 14, 15, 17
Double: $10,295 per person
Single: $15,445 per person
Category B
Cabins on the Main Deck with twin beds (except cabins 1 and 2, which have a double bed) and picture window.
Average square feet: 135
Cabins: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9
Double: $11,295 per person
Single: $16,945 per person
Category A
Cabins on the Main Deck with twin beds (except cabins 3 and 4, which have a queen-sized bed) and picture window.
Average square feet: 155
Cabins: 3, 4, 6, 10, 11
Double: $12,595 per person
