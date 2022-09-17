Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey

Aegean Sea

Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.

Overview

A voyage of discovery

What has become one of the most classic of journeys—the Greek island cruise—traditionally features sites from the classics of Greek and Roman literature. Stanford Travel/Study not only amplifies the “classic” theme on this voyage but also complements it by engaging classics professor Marsh McCall.

Throughout our journey, history, mythology and modernity intertwine as Professor McCall reads from the works of Homer and Virgil in situ. Our exploration of the area is even further enhanced by our fabulous ship, the elegant and intimate Callisto, aboard which we’ll raise a glass of ouzo as we cruise through the Aegean’s cerulean waters. Opa!

Dates

September 17–26, 2022

Duration

10 days

Price

From $9,595 per person

Trip size

34 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Barbara Clayton

Stanford Continuing Studies

Barbara Clayton’s current research focuses on adaptations of the Homeric epics from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Learn more about Barbara Clayton

Itinerary

A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey

Explore the important site of Athens, wander the medieval town of Rhodes and island hop in the Aegean from Crete and quintessential Santorini to lesser known jewels.

  • Athens, Greece

    Arrive in Athens, the capital of Greece and Europe’s oldest city. Athens gave birth to democracy and witnessed the origins of many of the arts and sciences that constitute the Western tradition. Upon arrival transfer to our hotel, located on Syntagma Square.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel King George

  • Athens, Greece

    After a morning lecture, tour the Agora, the civic and commercial center of Athens and the living heart of its democracy. See the remains of public buildings and the well-preserved 5th-century BCE Temple of Hephaistos. Spend time at the Agora Museum, housed in the impressively reconstructed Stoa of Attalos, originally completed in the 2nd century BCE. In the afternoon take time to rest in our luxurious hotel or explore Athens on your own. Join the group for a welcome dinner in the evening.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel King George

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Athens / Piraeus, Greece

    In the morning visit Kaisariani Monastery, a striking Byzantine structure built in the 11th century on the slopes of Mount Hymettus. Next journey to the Benaki Museum, whose remarkable collections span Greek history and culture from prehistory to Byzantium and beyond. Have lunch at the terrace restaurant of the museum with views of Athens and the adjacent National Garden. In the afternoon be astounded by the Acropolis and its celebrated monuments. Occupied throughout prehistoric times, the rocky plateau rises dramatically out of the plain and dominates the modern city as it did in the ancient world. The incomparable Parthenon and other temples erected in the 5th century BCE represent the highest achievement of architecture and art of the Classical period. Browse the superb Acropolis Museum, then head to Piraeus to board Callisto and set sail.

    Accommodations:

    Callisto

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Santorini, Greece

    Be on deck this morning to admire one of the most memorable sights in the Mediterranean: the white-washed towns of Fira and Oia perched on the edge of the 1,000-foot-high palisade of Santorini’s volcanic caldera. During the Bronze Age, the island was a flourishing trading center inhabited by a prosperous and well-organized society. In the late 17th century BCE, a massive volcanic eruption collapsed half of the island and buried its main town, now called Akrotiri, in a thick layer of ash and pumice, thus preserving its houses, streets and squares as they existed 3,700 years ago. After touring Akrotiri drop by the Museum of Prehistoric Thera, which features artifacts from the Akrotiri excavations. Lunch will be served at a restaurant with vistas of the caldera. Enjoy an afternoon at leisure to appreciate this uniquely beautiful place.

    Accommodations:

    Callisto

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Crete

    The largest of the Greek islands, Crete was the home of the Minoans, who created Europe’s earliest advanced civilization. From the port of Heraklion, drive to Knossos to wander its fabled Minoan Palace. Clustered around a courtyard, the palace contains a maze of rooms, passages and stairways that might have inspired the concept of the labyrinth. Many myths originated here, including that of the Minotaur. Continue to the Heraklion Museum, whose exhibits reveal the brilliance and refinement of the Minoan civilization. For lunch savor many of Crete’s culinary specialties. Spend an afternoon at leisure before returning to our ship for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Callisto

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Karpathos / Lindos, Greece

    Arrive in the morning at Diafani, a small coastal town on Karpathos, an island that remains outside the tourist circuit, for an excursion to the village of Olymbos, one of the most authentic and traditional villages in Greece. Then sail to the island of Rhodes, known in antiquity for its schools of philosophy, rhetoric and sculpture. Callisto will stop at Pefkos Bay for an afternoon swim before traveling to the breathtaking town of Lindos, crowned by an acropolis. Overnight aboard the ship, anchored in Lindos Bay.

    Accommodations:

    Callisto

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Rhodes, Greece

    This morning tour the lovely village of Lindos, either walking or riding a donkey up to the acropolis, set on a cliff 400 feet above the sea with spectacular views of the village and bay below. After lunch at a traditional taverna, the next stop is Rhodes, one of Europe’s largest medieval towns and the site of the former Colossus of Rhodes. Discover the Old Town’s winding streets and splendid plazas, which owe their 14th-century charm to the Crusader Knights of Saint John.

    Accommodations:

    Callisto

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kusadasi, Turkey / Ephesus

    After a morning cruising in the Aegean Sea, arrive at Turkey’s port of Kusadasi. Enjoy time at leisure to explore the town before our late-afternoon adventure to Ephesus, one of the world’s great archaeological sites. Renowned as the center of worship of the mother goddess Cybele, later known as Artemis, it was also the site where Saint Paul preached Christianity (BC 52–54). See the stunning façade of the Library of Celsus, the Temple of Hadrian, the theater and other structures. Recent excavations include the terrace houses, with their sumptuous decorations, which illustrate daily life in Ephesus during Roman times.

    Accommodations:

    Callisto

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Delos, Greece / Tinos

    Dedicate the morning to roaming the island of Delos, the birthplace of Apollo and his twin sister, Artemis, a vast archaeological site and open-air museum inhabited only by antiquity guards, archaeologists and conservators. Our final afternoon is on the alluring island of Tinos, where we anchor at the Bay of Aghios Ioannis for swimming, then dock in the main town of Tinos for time at leisure before sailing in the evening.

    Accommodations:

    Callisto

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Piraeus, Greece / Athens / Home

    Disembark Callisto in the morning in Piraeus and transfer independently to the airport for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Getting Around

The beauty of traveling by ship is that you can move around to various sites without unpacking. On the islands, we will disembark and travel by motor coach to our destinations. Most drives are short, with the longest being approximately 1.5 hours. In Lindos, you may opt to ride a donkey!

Activity Level

The Aegean Sea program is considered moderately active. Daily programs involve walking three to five miles through city centers, in museums, or at archaeological sites, as well as extended periods of standing in museums and on tours. Participants will encounter uneven terrain, including hills and some dirt and cobblestone paths.

About Our Ship

The Callisto, chartered exclusively for Stanford, has 17 out-facing cabins and an English-speaking crew of 18. The dining room accommodates all guests in one seating, and the adjoining lounge is a good place to socialize with fellow travelers and attend lectures. When the weather permits, meals may be served alfresco. A library is located on the spacious sun deck.

All cabins feature a flat-screen TV, mini fridge, wardrobe, safety deposit box and telephone (internal use), as well as individually controlled air-conditioning. Each cabin has a private bathroom with a shower, a marble sink countertop, a hair dryer and fine toiletries.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

ship sailing at sea

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. Please note that single accommodations are limited. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that SAA non-members should add $300 per person to the prices below.

Category D

Cabins on the Lower Deck with twin beds and 2–3 portholes. These cabins are located near propellers, such that occupants may hear occasional propeller noise.

Average square feet: 130

Cabins: 16, 19

Double: $9,595 per person

Category C

Cabins on the Lower Deck with twin beds and 2–3 portholes.

Average square feet: 130

Cabins: 12, 14, 15, 17

  • Double: $10,295 per person

  • Single: $15,445 per person

Category B

Cabins on the Main Deck with twin beds (except cabins 1 and 2, which have a double bed) and picture window.

Average square feet: 135

Cabins: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9

  • Double: $11,295 per person

  • Single: $16,945 per person

Category A

Cabins on the Main Deck with twin beds (except cabins 3 and 4, which have a queen-sized bed) and picture window.

Average square feet: 155

Cabins: 3, 4, 6, 10, 11

  • Double: $12,595 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and ship crew for all group activities

  • 2 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 7-night cruise aboard the Callisto

  • Port fees and embarkation taxes

  • 9 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 8 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in the Aegean!

