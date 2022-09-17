Aegean Sea

What has become one of the most classic of journeys—the Greek island cruise—traditionally features sites from the classics of Greek and Roman literature. Stanford Travel/Study not only amplifies the “classic” theme on this voyage but also complements it by engaging classics professor Marsh McCall.

Throughout our journey, history, mythology and modernity intertwine as Professor McCall reads from the works of Homer and Virgil in situ. Our exploration of the area is even further enhanced by our fabulous ship, the elegant and intimate Callisto, aboard which we’ll raise a glass of ouzo as we cruise through the Aegean’s cerulean waters. Opa!