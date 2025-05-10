Journey to Olympia

The Olympic legacy extends through almost 3,000 of years history, starting in ancient Greece and the Panhellenic Games held in honor of Greek gods, and continuing today in the modern Olympic games that gathers top athletes from around the globe with a mission to champion a “more peaceful and better world.”

All Olympians share this heritage, but few have the opportunity to actually visit the iconic ancient sites where the Olympics began. Join other Olympic athletes to travel through southern Greece on this once-in-a-lifetime journey to the origins of your history. Immerse yourself in Greek landscapes, food, and atmosphere, and participate in ceremonies and reflections to reignite Olympic values and ideals in your life.