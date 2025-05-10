Journey to Olympia
Rediscover your Olympic heritage and reinvigorate your Olympic spirit by joining other Olympic athletes for an Olympics-focused tour of Greece.
Overview
Designed for Olympians and led by Olympians
The Olympic legacy extends through almost 3,000 of years history, starting in ancient Greece and the Panhellenic Games held in honor of Greek gods, and continuing today in the modern Olympic games that gathers top athletes from around the globe with a mission to champion a “more peaceful and better world.”
All Olympians share this heritage, but few have the opportunity to actually visit the iconic ancient sites where the Olympics began. Join other Olympic athletes to travel through southern Greece on this once-in-a-lifetime journey to the origins of your history. Immerse yourself in Greek landscapes, food, and atmosphere, and participate in ceremonies and reflections to reignite Olympic values and ideals in your life.
DatesMay 10–19, 2025
Duration10 days
Price
From $9,515 per person
Trip size20 participants
Itinerary
An Olympics-focused tour of Greece
Start in Athens with a symbolic opening ceremony in the Panathenaic Stadium where the 2004 Olympic games were held and a tour of the iconic Acropolis high on its outcrop above the city. Then journey across southern Greece to Delphi, Olympia, and Nemea – locations of Panhellenic Games held until A.D. 383 and where the remains of their ancient stadiums evoke awe at the origins and endurance of the Olympic tradition. In each location, reflect on Olympic ideals and values, how they have evolved through history, and how they can be used today. Conclude in the charming, coastal town of Nafplio and a closing ceremony in a picturesque private compound. Throughout the tour, enjoy Greek wine, cuisine, and hospitality, and the majestic natural beauty of its land and sea.
Athens, Greece
Upon arrival at Athens airport, transfer to the Athens Capital Center Hotel, centrally located in the Kolonaki district with stunning views of the city and Acropolis.Accommodations:
Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery Collection
Athens
Begin our journey together with a symbolic opening ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium used in the 2004 Olympics and meet with Maria Polyzou, a marathoner in the 1996 Olympics who is now a coach, speaker, and author. Next, visit the Athens Olympic Museum for an overview of the history of the Olympics, the values it represents, and its purpose in the modern era. Enjoy lunch and the afternoon on your own, then gather this evening for a welcome dinner overlooking the Acropolis at the home of a Greek artist.Accommodations:
Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery CollectionIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Athens
Enjoy an in-depth introduction to the ancient sites of Athens today. Begin at the Acropolis, the rocky promontory whose monuments represent the ultimate expression of classical Greek civilization. There, visit the Agora, the gathering place at the former heart of Athens, as well as the magnificent and architecturally unique Parthenon. After a group lunch, continue to the Acropolis Museum to view artifacts discovered on the slopes of its namesake site. Dinner tonight is at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery CollectionIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Athens / Delphi / Arachova
Depart the hotel this morning and travel northwest to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Delphi. Believed by the ancient Greeks to be the navel of the Earth, this site on Mount Parnassus was considered the center of the world in ancient Greek religion and mythology. In Delphi we visit our first ancient stadium of the Panhellenic Games, originally built in the 5th century B.C.E. Continue to the Temple of Apollo, the impressive amphitheater, and the Delphi Archaeological Museum, then drive to picturesque Arachova and check in to our hotel for the night. Take some time to rest and wander the town before reconvening for dinner at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Domotel Anemolia HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Arachova / Olympia
We depart Arachova this morning bound for Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympics and where the Games took place every four years for over 1,100 years, until their abolition by Emperor Theodosius I in C.E. 393. After lunch on arrival, tour the tree-shaded ruins in the Archaeological Site of Olympia and reflect on your connection to this special, ancient place. Continue to our hotel, check in, and relax before a group dinner.Accommodations:
Olympia Europa HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Olympia
This morning, visit the Museum of the History of the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Academy (IOA), which aims to study, enrich, and promote Olympic ideals and values and integrate them into modern life. Discuss your learnings over lunch in the olive grove of the 140-year-old Merkouti wine estate and tour the winery. Then spend the afternoon hiking amid beautiful Foloi Oak Forest. Return the hotel to freshen up, then gather this evening for dinner at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Olympia Europa HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Olympia / Nafplio
Today we drive to the eastern side of the Peloponnese, to the historic city of Nafplio. Named as the first capital of Greece in 1829, the seaside town is known as one of Greece’s most romantic cities, with picturesque alleyways, large squares with elegant mansions, and a seaside promenade. Enjoy dinner at leisure tonight, perhaps in one of the many charming tavernas.Accommodations:
Grand Sarai NafplioIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Nafplio / Mycenae / Nemea
Venture to ancient Mycenae this morning. The ancient kingdom dates back to the 2nd millennium B.C.E.; it was here that King Agamemnon spearheaded the Trojan War. Continue to Nemea for lunch with wine pairings in a local restaurant and learn about region’s extensive viticultural history. The afternoon finds us in the remnants of the stadium at Nemea, where the biennial Nemean Games were held in honor of Zeus starting in 573 B.C.E. in turn with the Olympic Games and the other great Panhellenic festivals. Return to Nafplio this evening and enjoy dinner together in a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Grand Sarai NafplioIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Nafplio
Embark on a chartered boat this morning and enjoy a few hours relaxing in the Greek sun and sailing the tranquil, turquoise waters of the Argolic Gulf. Return to shore for lunch, where we will take some time to reflect on our time together and all we have learned. Spend the afternoon at leisure before attending a farewell dinner and closing ceremonies at a gorgeous private compound.Accommodations:
Grand Sarai NafplioIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Nafplio / Athens / Depart
Depart on private transfers to the Athens airport for evening flights onward.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery Collection
In the heart of Athens’ upscale Kolonaki district, this understated and elegant hotel is in an unrivaled location, close to the Hellenic Parliament, National Garden, art galleries, and boutiques. The rooftop pool and terrace offer incredible views of the Acropolis and the vast expanse of the city of Athens.
Domotel Anemolia Arachova Hotel
Nestled in the outskirts of the charming village of Arachova, Domotel Anemolia is convenient to the sites in Delphi and just a 15-minute walk to the heart of the village. The pool and sauna offer a great way to unwind after an afternoon touring ancient sites.
Olympia Europa Hotel
Located in the Valley of the Gods, this four-star, traditional hilltop hotel offers excellent food sourced and produced locally, much of it organic. Relax while gazing at the Arcadia mountains, take a swim in the hotel pool, or take a short walk to visit the town center.
Grand Serai Nafplio
Built circa 1700, the Grand Sarai is one of the oldest buildings in historic Nafplio, the first capital of independent Greece. Alongside the ancient charm are modern amenities and local food offerings. The hotel is close to Arvanitia Beach as well as historic sites.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
