Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A Passing the Torch project

Journey to Olympia

Rediscover your Olympic heritage and reinvigorate your Olympic spirit by joining other Olympic athletes for an Olympics-focused tour of Greece.

Overview

Designed for Olympians and led by Olympians

The Olympic legacy extends through almost 3,000 of years history, starting in ancient Greece and the Panhellenic Games held in honor of Greek gods, and continuing today in the modern Olympic games that gathers top athletes from around the globe with a mission to champion a “more peaceful and better world.”

All Olympians share this heritage, but few have the opportunity to actually visit the iconic ancient sites where the Olympics began. Join other Olympic athletes to travel through southern Greece on this once-in-a-lifetime journey to the origins of your history. Immerse yourself in Greek landscapes, food, and atmosphere, and participate in ceremonies and reflections to reignite Olympic values and ideals in your life.

Dates

May 10–19, 2025

Duration

10 days

Price

From $9,515 per person

Trip size

20 participants
Itinerary

An Olympics-focused tour of Greece

Start in Athens with a symbolic opening ceremony in the Panathenaic Stadium where the 2004 Olympic games were held and a tour of the iconic Acropolis high on its outcrop above the city. Then journey across southern Greece to Delphi, Olympia, and Nemea – locations of Panhellenic Games held until A.D. 383 and where the remains of their ancient stadiums evoke awe at the origins and endurance of the Olympic tradition. In each location, reflect on Olympic ideals and values, how they have evolved through history, and how they can be used today. Conclude in the charming, coastal town of Nafplio and a closing ceremony in a picturesque private compound. Throughout the tour, enjoy Greek wine, cuisine, and hospitality, and the majestic natural beauty of its land and sea.

  • Athens, Greece

    Upon arrival at Athens airport, transfer to the Athens Capital Center Hotel, centrally located in the Kolonaki district with stunning views of the city and Acropolis.

    Accommodations:

    Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery Collection

  • Athens

    Begin our journey together with a symbolic opening ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium used in the 2004 Olympics and meet with Maria Polyzou, a marathoner in the 1996 Olympics who is now a coach, speaker, and author. Next, visit the Athens Olympic Museum for an overview of the history of the Olympics, the values it represents, and its purpose in the modern era. Enjoy lunch and the afternoon on your own, then gather this evening for a welcome dinner overlooking the Acropolis at the home of a Greek artist.

    Accommodations:

    Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery Collection

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Athens

    Enjoy an in-depth introduction to the ancient sites of Athens today. Begin at the Acropolis, the rocky promontory whose monuments represent the ultimate expression of classical Greek civilization. There, visit the Agora, the gathering place at the former heart of Athens, as well as the magnificent and architecturally unique Parthenon. After a group lunch, continue to the Acropolis Museum to view artifacts discovered on the slopes of its namesake site. Dinner tonight is at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery Collection

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Athens / Delphi / Arachova

    Depart the hotel this morning and travel northwest to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Delphi. Believed by the ancient Greeks to be the navel of the Earth, this site on Mount Parnassus was considered the center of the world in ancient Greek religion and mythology. In Delphi we visit our first ancient stadium of the Panhellenic Games, originally built in the 5th century B.C.E. Continue to the Temple of Apollo, the impressive amphitheater, and the Delphi Archaeological Museum, then drive to picturesque Arachova and check in to our hotel for the night. Take some time to rest and wander the town before reconvening for dinner at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Domotel Anemolia Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Arachova / Olympia

    We depart Arachova this morning bound for Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympics and where the Games took place every four years for over 1,100 years, until their abolition by Emperor Theodosius I in C.E. 393. After lunch on arrival, tour the tree-shaded ruins in the Archaeological Site of Olympia and reflect on your connection to this special, ancient place. Continue to our hotel, check in, and relax before a group dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Olympia Europa Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Olympia

    This morning, visit the Museum of the History of the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Academy (IOA), which aims to study, enrich, and promote Olympic ideals and values and integrate them into modern life. Discuss your learnings over lunch in the olive grove of the 140-year-old Merkouti wine estate and tour the winery. Then spend the afternoon hiking amid beautiful Foloi Oak Forest. Return the hotel to freshen up, then gather this evening for dinner at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Olympia Europa Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Olympia / Nafplio

    Today we drive to the eastern side of the Peloponnese, to the historic city of Nafplio. Named as the first capital of Greece in 1829, the seaside town is known as one of Greece’s most romantic cities, with picturesque alleyways, large squares with elegant mansions, and a seaside promenade. Enjoy dinner at leisure tonight, perhaps in one of the many charming tavernas.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Sarai Nafplio

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Nafplio / Mycenae / Nemea

    Venture to ancient Mycenae this morning. The ancient kingdom dates back to the 2nd millennium B.C.E.; it was here that King Agamemnon spearheaded the Trojan War. Continue to Nemea for lunch with wine pairings in a local restaurant and learn about region’s extensive viticultural history. The afternoon finds us in the remnants of the stadium at Nemea, where the biennial Nemean Games were held in honor of Zeus starting in 573 B.C.E. in turn with the Olympic Games and the other great Panhellenic festivals. Return to Nafplio this evening and enjoy dinner together in a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Sarai Nafplio

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Nafplio

    Embark on a chartered boat this morning and enjoy a few hours relaxing in the Greek sun and sailing the tranquil, turquoise waters of the Argolic Gulf. Return to shore for lunch, where we will take some time to reflect on our time together and all we have learned. Spend the afternoon at leisure before attending a farewell dinner and closing ceremonies at a gorgeous private compound.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Sarai Nafplio

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Nafplio / Athens / Depart

    Depart on private transfers to the Athens airport for evening flights onward.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Journey Leaders

U.S. Olympians Charles Altekruse (1980, 1988 Rowing) and Kimberly Carlisle (1980 Swimming) are passionate about all things Olympic, especially the abiding and universal values around which the Games were founded. They have found it deeply rewarding to reconnect to those values and ideals dating back eight millennia, to understand their origin, and to bring them alive in their current lives. They want to share these discoveries with their fellow Olympians.

More about Charles

More about Kimberly

Faculty Advisor

An important feature of planning at trip with Stanford Travel/Study is access to our world-renowned professors and researchers who will provide insight into some of the places you’ll visit on your journey. You’ll receive custom reading recommendations and have an opportunity to meet with your advisor for a personalized pre-trip presentation and discussion with educational context to prepare you for your journey.

Traveling in Greece in May

This program includes several drives of 3-4 hours at a time in a comfortable, air-conditioned 40-seat bus as we transit from one city on the itinerary to another. Days are predominantly sunny, and temperatures can range from 65° F in the cool morning and evening hours to 85° F during the day, possibly higher if there is a heat wave. We will always search for shady spots but there will be periods of being in direct sunlight.   

Activity Level

We consider this to be a busy, moderately strenuous program that is at times physically demanding. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health. Days are full, with scheduled tours and activities from breakfast until the late afternoon. There are many visits to ancient sites where we will cover a large area on ground that is often rocky and uneven and encounter stairs without handrails and with high thresholds. Museum tours can require standing for long periods of time with limited opportunities to sit. The hike in Foloi Oak Forest is mostly flat and will take 3-4 hours at an altitude of 2,250 feet (688 meters).

Accommodations

Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery Collection

In the heart of Athens’ upscale Kolonaki district, this understated and elegant hotel is in an unrivaled location, close to the Hellenic Parliament, National Garden, art galleries, and boutiques. The rooftop pool and terrace offer incredible views of the Acropolis and the vast expanse of the city of Athens.

Domotel Anemolia Arachova Hotel

Nestled in the outskirts of the charming village of Arachova, Domotel Anemolia is convenient to the sites in Delphi and just a 15-minute walk to the heart of the village. The pool and sauna offer a great way to unwind after an afternoon touring ancient sites.

Olympia Europa Hotel

Located in the Valley of the Gods, this four-star, traditional hilltop hotel offers excellent food sourced and produced locally, much of it organic. Relax while gazing at the Arcadia mountains, take a swim in the hotel pool, or take a short walk to visit the town center.

Grand Serai Nafplio

Built circa 1700, the Grand Sarai is one of the oldest buildings in historic Nafplio, the first capital of independent Greece. Alongside the ancient charm are modern amenities and local food offerings. The hotel is close to Arvanitia Beach as well as historic sites.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$9,515 per person

Single occupancy:
$11,045 per person

Based on a minimum of 12 participants

What’s included?

  • Olympic Journey Leaders to guide reflections and ceremonies to reconnect with your Olympic heritage and values

  • Pre-trip lecture and education resource list from a Stanford faculty advisor

  • Services of travel professionals to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary accompanied by an expert local guide traveling with the group

  • 9 nights of hotel accommodations

  • Meals and wine tastings as indicated on the itinerary

  • Private transportation between itinerary locations on a 40-seat air-conditioned bus

  • Airport transfers in private sedans with English-speaking drivers

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers, porters, restaurant staff, housekeeping, and boat crew

  • Pre-departure materials, packing list, and travel information

  • Minimal medical, accident, and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments, and cancellations

A $2,500-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 150 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee, until 150 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $2,500-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Greece

Make your reservation now

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

