With its strategic and historic location at the crossroads of Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Sicily bears testament to the myriad civilizations and cultures that have left their mark on its sun-kissed shores. Scenic coastlines, charming fishing villages, peaceful vineyards and fiery volcanoes all combine for a unique experience in a land that still feels frozen in an earlier time.

This is the perfect trip for anyone longing to do a deep dive into the history and culture of Sicily. Throughout our travels you’ll visit important monuments and archaeological sites, including the incomparable Valley of the Temples, and charming towns such as Noto and Taormina.