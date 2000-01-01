Skip to main content
A Custom Journey for Sandra Whitman and Friends

Arabia

Travel to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

Overview

A totally immersive experience

The Arabian Peninsula has been steeped in mystique for centuries. Immerse yourself on this privately arranged trip to desert kingdoms shaped by nomadic groups, ornate mosques, lively markets, and stunning archeological sites. Witness the amazing contrasts of societies steeped in tradition and set against an ultra-modern backdrop. Gleaming modern cities and ancient villages, windswept sand dunes and soaring mountains, all bordered by blue skies and shimmering waters, these off-the-beaten-path lands continue to tantalize adventurers.

Nowhere else do veiled women in crystal-sleeved, designer abayas and men in perfectly pressed dishdashas rub shoulders with camel herders, horse trainers, and expats from around the globe. In recent years, these countries have increased their outreach to international travelers. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in particular has made it a priority to expand its cultural, technological, and artistic offerings to the world.

Dates

January 29–February 13, 2026

Duration

16 days

Price

From $21,995 per person

Trip size

4 participants

Itinerary

Ancient crossroads in a modern land

Discover the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Arrive on independently booked international flights into Dubai, where you will be met and transferred by private vehicle to your deluxe, five-star hotel. The remainder of the evening is at leisure to recover from the long flight.

    Accommodations:

    Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

  • Dubai

    Board an abra (water taxi) and cross Dubai Creek to the Bastakia area to visit the Al Fahidi Mosque and the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding. Enjoy a private lunch at the center while staff provide an excellent introduction to Islam. In the afternoon, stop at the XVA Gallery, a contemporary local art collection housed in a traditional home. Then continue with an orientation tour of Dubai including a drive through the affluent neighborhood of Jumeirah. End the day with a visit to the observation  gallery of the world’s tallest building: the Burj Al Khalifa.

    Accommodations:

    Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Dubai / Abu Dhabi

    This morning check out of the hotel and enjoy an excursion to the Museum of the Future whose soaring, Arabic calligraphy-engraved stainless-steel presence sits in the heart of Dubai’s business district. Utilizing a variety of virtual and augmented reality, big data analysis, artificial intelligence, and human machine interaction installations and displays, the museum takes visitors on a voyage into the future through the framework of five chapters, suggesting the idea of an unfurling global narrative. From the museum travel to Abu Dhabi (approx. 90-minute drive). First visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, UAE's largest and most ornate place of worship. Taking 12 years to complete at the reported cost of around $545 million, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is now the third-largest in the world, covering an area equivalent to nearly four football fields and capable of holding more than 40,000 people. Also stop at the Qasr Al Watan Palace, a working Palace and home to the UAE Supreme Council and Federal Cabinet. One of the few presidential palaces open to the public, it houses an impressive library with an extensive collection of 50,000 titles on different branches of science, as well as a wide range of literature about the UAE, references on historical and geographical topics, and the development of the UAE socially, economically, politically and culturally.

    Accommodations:

    Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Abu Dhabi

    Enjoy a full day of exploration around Abu Dhabi, starting with Abu Dhabi’s Heritage Village that provides insights into the traditional ways of life in the desert. Continue to Saadiyat Island and visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Opened in 2017 under an agreement between the UAE and France, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been described as France’s largest cultural project abroad and is the largest art museum in the Arabian Peninsula. Learn about its unique architecture and construction on a guided tour and discover the expansive art collection from around the world. Continue to the Zayed National Museum (scheduled to open in December 2025 with its dramatic architecture referencing falcon wings and galleries depicting the history of the Emirates from prehistoric times to the present day.

    Accommodations:

    Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Abu Dhabi / Doha, Qatar

    This morning transfer to the airport for a flight to Doha where you will be met and taken to the National Museum of Qatar. Opened in March 2019 and designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect Jean Nouvel, the museum’s galleries leads visitors on a story from geological landscapes and Bedouin life to the discovery of oil and the modern nation.  Check into your hotel and take some time for lunch and rest. In the late afternoon head to the alleys of Souq Waqif, a reconstructed market built in the traditional style. Visit a local shop to observe leather-hooded falcons and to learn more about the popular local sport of falconry.

    Accommodations:

    JW Marriott

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Doha

    This morning, visit the impressive, I.M. Pei-designed Museum of Islamic Art, considered one of the world’s greatest collections of Islamic art, textiles and rugs. Then take a drive through Education City, the Qatar Foundation’s impressive 2,500-acre campus where an international collaboration with U.S. universities is helping to reform Qatar’s education system. After a lunch break, head to the Inland Sea, or Khor Al Adaid, where golden sand dunes cascade into the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf.

    Accommodations:

    JW Marriott

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Doha / Muscat, Oman

    Check out of the hotel and transfer to the airport for your late-morning flight to Muscat. Upon arrival, transfer to our deluxe resort and enjoy the rest of the afternoon at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    The Chedi Muscat

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Muscat

    For centuries Oman dominated maritime trade in the Indian Ocean and ruled an empire that extended from India to Zanzibar. Observe how Muscat has retained much of its traditional architecture and beauty while it makes great strides toward modernization. Explore Mutrah Harbour and the National Museum before visiting the Royal Opera House Muscat on a backstage tour.

    Accommodations:

    The Chedi Muscat

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Nizwa / Muscat

    This morning transfer to the ancient oasis town of Nizwa, once the medieval capital of Oman. Enjoy a special visit to the weekly Friday market and animal souq where you’ll witness the traditional sale and purchase of livestock that dates back to medieval times. Visit Nizwa Fort, which served as a combination palace, seat of government, and prison for 300 years, and the fort of Jabrin with its spectacular hand-painted ceilings. Along the way enjoy a traditional Omani lunch in the village of Al Hamra with its well-preserved mud-brick houses. Return to Muscat at the end of the day.

    Accommodations:

    The Chedi Muscat

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Oman / Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

    Transfer to the airport for your flight to Jeddah, arriving in the early afternoon. Once an important caravan stop, Jeddah has long been a center for pilgrimage as Mecca’s outlet to the sea. En route from the airport, stop at the Al Tayebat Museum which is part of the International Tayebat City of Science and Knowledge, a 300-year-old building that was originally the palace of Sheikh Abdul Rauf Khalil. This privately owned collection includes pre-Islamic artifacts, exquisite Islamic manuscripts, and traditional Saudi clothing. Continue into town and check into your deluxe hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Rosewood Jeddah

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Jeddah

    This morning enjoy a private meeting with journalist Ahmed Al Omran, currently with the Financial Times who has previously worked as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal. He will provide an introduction to Saudi Arabia. Continue to visit Jeddah’s historical district, a World Heritage site known as Al Balad and situated on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. Explore the old town by foot and golf cart, discovering old merchants’ houses, souks that still teem with produce sellers, and coral-colored mosques. Conclude the day at TeamLab Borderless Jeddah, the digital art collective’s first permanent museum in the Middle East. Opened in 2024 after a multi-year collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, the museum invites visitors into a labyrinthine, map-free environment with over 80 immersive installations.

    Accommodations:

    Rosewood Jeddah

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Jeddah / AlUla

    After a morning at leisure, transfer to the airport for your flight to AlUla, an ancient oasis city that is home to the country’s most spectacular archaeological site at Mada’in Salih. Built by the Nabataeans around 50 B.C., Mada’in Salih (also known as Hegra) was the Nabataean’s second city, situation roughly halfway between Petra and Mecca. Upon arrival in AlUla, stop at Elephant Rock, an intriguing rock formation that resembles its eponymous animal. Continue to your luxurious desert tented camp resort and enjoy an evening at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Banyan Tree AlUla

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • AlUla

    The day is devoted to exploring the spectacular archaeological sites in and around Mada’in Salih or Hegra. Begin at the Hegra Visitor Center where we transfer into vintage Land Rovers to better access the surrounding terrain. Explore the many well-preserved tombs that were hewn out of the rock and carved from top to bottom. Return to the town of AlUla for lunch and continue with a visit to the Old Town, an ancient walled city constructed of 2,000-year-old mud-brick and stone houses. Reconstructed over the centuries before being completely abandoned in the 1980s, many of the original structures remain intact. Also visit Athr Gallery, which has nurtured the region’s contemporary art scene and features vibrant exhibitions of emerging and established artists. Finally stop to admire the breathtaking Maraya Concert Hall, a 500-seat concert hall contstructed with giant mirrors uniquely designed to both reflect and enhance the stunning landscape surrounding it. Return to your desert camp for overnight.

    Accommodations:

    Banyan Tree AlUla

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • AlUla / Riyadh

    This morning explore the ancient city of Dadan, located on the famed Incense Route and capital city of the Lihyan and Dadan kingdoms. Admire the “lion tombs” that are carved directly into the stone cliffs and examine the hundreds of inscriptions and carvings among the rock faces. Transfer to the airport for an afternoon flight to Riyadh. Upon arrival transfer to your hotel and enjoy an evening at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Ritz Carlton Riyadh

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Riyadh

    Spend the day exploring Riyadh. Start at Al Rajhi Mosque for a private discussion with an imam on the role of Islam in Saudi life and society. Continue to the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, which details the history of the ancient kingdoms of Arabia and Islam, and Murabba Palace with its exhibits on the history of Riyadh. Visit the archaeological site of Diriyyah whose zenith as capital of most of Arabia came during the reign of Saud the Great who ruled here from 1802-1814. What remains of Diriyyah today is remarkably extensive and evocative of traditional settled life in the region. The city is also home to the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art, which will be hosting its second biennale in spring 2026. Pending the festival schedule, we will include visits to some of the collections and exhibits that are open to the public. This evening we recommend for your final dinner one of the many globally renowned restaurants in Diriyyah’s Bujairi Terrace which offers wonderful views overlooking the ancient city.

    Accommodations:

    Ritz Carlton Riyadh

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Depart

    Private transfers will be provided to the Riyadh airport for independently arranged flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Faculty Advisor

An important feature of your Stanford Custom Journey is access to our world-renowned professors and researchers who will provide insight into some of the places you will visit. You’ll receive custom reading recommendations and have an opportunity to meet with your advisor over Zoom for a personalized pre-trip presentation and discussion to prepare you for your travels.

Traveling in Arabia

Our past travelers report that people in this region, especially Saudi Arabia, are very curious about, and extremely welcoming of, American tourists. Travel in the region does require an open mind and a sense of adventure, and all participants are expected to adhere to local customs and laws. Alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia, and it is not possible to bring alcohol into or to consume it anywhere in the country. Women are no longer required to wear an abaya; however, female travelers should wear loose-fitting clothing that fully covers their arms and legs. Additional details will be provided with your confirmation materials.

Activity Level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program that is at times physically demanding and busy, with some long travel days. Daily excursions may involve one to three miles of walking, often on uneven terrain, such as at large archaeological sites or in older city quarters with uneven or unpaved streets. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

Meals

Breakfast is included at your hotels each morning. Unless noted in the itinerary, lunches will be at local restaurants suggested by your guides that have good reputations and are convenient to your touring locations. Dinners will be on your own. Recommendations and reservation assistance can be provided. For meals that are not included, you will order and pay the restaurants directly. This allows you to select from the restaurant’s menu at the time of your visit, rather than be locked into a set group menu that is typically more restrictive in choice and more food than you are used to eating.

Accommodations

Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai

Club Superior Rooms

The Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai, is a beachfront hotel situated along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf. It features elegantly designed rooms, multiple world-class dining options, and a luxurious spa. The hotel offers direct beach access, infinity pools, and exceptional service, creating a lavish retreat in a vibrant city.

Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Deluxe City View Rooms with Balcony

The Mandarin Oriental Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi is a lavish beachfront hotel renowned for its opulent architecture and lush gardens. Key features include elegantly appointed rooms, award-winning dining options, and a luxurious spa. With direct beach access and stunning views, it offers a truly indulgent experience in the heart of the city.

JW Marriott Hotel, Doha

Executive King Rooms

The JW Marriott Hotel in Doha is a sophisticated property located in the heart of Qatar's capital. Featuring contemporary rooms, a range of dining options, and a luxurious spa, it offers exceptional amenities. The hotel includes a rooftop pool, fitness center, and convenient access to business and cultural attractions in the city.

The Chedi, Muscat

Deluxe Club Terrace Rooms

The Chedi Muscat is a lavish beachfront resort in Oman, renowned for its elegant blend of traditional and contemporary design. Key features include stunning rooms, lush gardens, multiple pools, and diverse dining options. Its luxurious spa and serene atmosphere create an idyllic retreat, offering breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman.

Rosewood Jeddah

Amwaj Rooms

Rosewood Jeddah is a luxurious hotel located along the Corniche, offering stunning Red Sea views. Featuring elegant rooms and suites, a full-service spa, and exquisite dining options, it combines sophistication with comfort. The hotel also boasts a rooftop pool and convenient access to the city's vibrant shopping and cultural attractions.

Banyan Tree AlUla

One-Bedroom Villas

Banyan Tree AlUla is a luxury resort nestled in Saudi Arabia's historic AlUla region, surrounded by dramatic rock formations. Highlights include private pool villas, a world-class spa, and exceptional dining experiences, making it a serene retreat in a breathtaking landscape.

Ritz Carlton Riyadh

Deluxe Rooms

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh is an opulent hotel set within a lush garden landscape, featuring stunning architecture. Key amenities include lavish rooms, fine dining restaurants, a luxurious spa, and extensive meeting facilities. With a central location, it offers easy access to the city's business districts and cultural attractions.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive program of meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy: $21,995 per person
Single occupancy: $29,995 per person

Based on a minimum of 4 participants.

What’s included?

  • 15 nights deluxe hotel accommodations

  • On-tour flights in economy class as described in the itinerary; upgrades to business class where available is approximately $2,500 more per person

  • All meals, tours, and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • English-speaking guides and private transportation throughout the program

  • Pre-departure materials including an educational resource list and travel information

  • Private transfers and baggage handling throughout the program

  • Gratuities to drivers, waiters, and porters for all group activities

  • General medical, accident, and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including international flights to/from the program, dishes and beverages not included in the itinerary, internet access, laundry and souvenir purchases. A guideline for gratuities to guides will be provided.

Deposits, payments, and cancellations

A $5,000-per-person nonrefundable deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 60 days prior to program start. After that date, all payments are nonrefundable.

