The Arabian Peninsula has been steeped in mystique for centuries. Immerse yourself on this privately arranged trip to desert kingdoms shaped by nomadic groups, ornate mosques, lively markets, and stunning archeological sites. Witness the amazing contrasts of societies steeped in tradition and set against an ultra-modern backdrop. Gleaming modern cities and ancient villages, windswept sand dunes and soaring mountains, all bordered by blue skies and shimmering waters, these off-the-beaten-path lands continue to tantalize adventurers.

Nowhere else do veiled women in crystal-sleeved, designer abayas and men in perfectly pressed dishdashas rub shoulders with camel herders, horse trainers, and expats from around the globe. In recent years, these countries have increased their outreach to international travelers. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in particular has made it a priority to expand its cultural, technological, and artistic offerings to the world.