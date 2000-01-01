Southern Africa
Explore the wine region and culture in Cape Town, see spectacular wildlife in Kruger National Park and the Okavango Delta, and marvel at the wondrous Victoria Falls.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Southern Africa, like all of Africa, is a land of tremendous contrasts, as evidenced by its various ecosystems, wildlife, and cultures. From the windswept coastline of South Africa’s Cape Peninsula to the majesty of Victoria Falls and from the bushveld subtropical woodland to the open expanses of private game reserves and national parks teeming with animals, every corner reveals an amazing tale of survival and triumph on the continent that is home to the origins of human history itself.
With this combination of thrilling game drives and incredible scenery, you’re sure to experience the exploration of a lifetime!
DatesJuly 21–August 2, 2027
Duration13 days
Price
From $20,995 per person
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Fly from Cape Town to Botswana’s Okavango Delta, visit the incomparable Victoria Falls, and fly to South Africa’s private Sabi Sands Game Reserve.
Arrive Cape Town, South Africa
Arrive in Cape Town where a private transfer will meet you and take you to your deluxe hotel. Home to Table Mountain and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Town is often described as one of the world’s most beautiful cities, boasting beaches, mountains, and plenty of greenery. It’s also a rare cultural gem whose cuisines, languages, and cultures reflect the rich diversity of Cape Town’s unique population.Accommodations:
Belmond Mount Nelson
Cape Peninsula / Cape Town
Travel along the Atlantic seaboard to the Cape of Good Hope Nature Reserve, within which lie the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Point promontories. Here the windswept terrain and soaring cliffs showcase the reserve’s distinctive fauna and flora. Take the funicular to Cape Point, the tip of the reserve, which offers a dramatic vista southward over the Atlantic Ocean. Following your exploration of this dramatic coastline, travel to the charming fishing village of Simon's Town along the False Bay coast. En route visit the famous colony of African penguins at Boulders Beach, where you can observe these charismatic seabirds in their natural habitat. Enjoy lunch at a seaside restaurant before returning to Cape Town.Accommodations:
Belmond Mount NelsonIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Cape Winelands / Cape Town
Depart Cape Town for a full-day tour of the renowned Cape Winelands, one of the most beautiful wine-producing regions in the world. Travel through spectacular mountain passes to the historic towns of Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, or Paarl, where you'll visit world-class wine estates nestled beneath dramatic mountain backdrops. Embark on a guided cellar tour to learn about South African wine-making traditions that date back over 350 years as well the intricate wine-making process, all while enjoying tastings of award-winning vintages at carefully selected estates. Enjoy a gourmet lunch at one of the region’s premier restaurants. Return to Cape Town in the late afternoon with time to relax at the hotel.Accommodations:
Belmond Mount NelsonIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Cape Town, South Africa / Maun, Botswana / Okavango Delta
This morning take a commercial flight to Maun, then take chartered bush planes to Xugana Island Lodge, enjoying spectacular views of the waterways, islands, and wildlife-rich plains of the Okavango Delta from above. After arrival at the lodge, settle into your spacious safari suite overlooking the water channels. Enjoy a light lunch before embarking on your first afternoon water-based safari, either a motorboat safari or a mokoro ride in a traditional dugout canoe. After experiencing the magic of the delta as the sun sets over the waterways, return to camp for dinner under the African stars.Accommodations:
Xugana Island LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Okavango Delta
Enjoy a full day exploring the remarkable Okavango Delta ecosystem, where the water supports an incredible diversity of wildlife in an otherwise arid region. Following breakfast, begin with an early morning excursion of either a motorboat safari or mokoro ride, witnessing the wilderness awaken. Winding through the maze of water, islands, and channels, look for hippo, elephant, and possibly crocodiles, along with several captivating bird species. After your morning excursion, return to the lodge for lunch and time at leisure. Enjoy an afternoon activity, either another water-based safari, catch-and-release fishing on the Okavango, or a guided walking safari to view other wildlife, bird species, plants, and insects on foot. Return to the lodge for dinner and evening refreshments.Accommodations:
Xugana Island LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Savute Region
After a final early morning activity and breakfast, board a light aircraft for the scenic charter flight to the Savute region. Flying over the diverse landscapes of Botswana, you'll transition from the lush waterways of the Okavango Delta to the drier terrain of the Savute region within Chobe National Park. This legendary wildlife area is famous for its dramatic predator-prey interactions and dense concentrations of game. After landing, transfer to Savute Safari Lodge and enjoy lunch before embarking on your first afternoon game drive through this wild landscape. Enjoy viewing countless animal, bird, and plant species in their natural habitat, witnessing the African sun set over the plains. Return to camp for dinner.Accommodations:
Savute Safari LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Savute Region
Spend a full day exploring the Savute region with morning and afternoon game drives led by expert guides. The area's open savannah grasslands, acacia woodlands, and marshes create diverse habitats that support exceptional wildlife populations. Watch for large herds of elephants as well as buffalo, zebra, wildebeest, giraffe, and various antelope species, along with predator game. The region is also excellent for birdwatching, with over 450 species recorded in Chobe National Park. An optional activity is a trip to Gubatsa Hills to view the ancient San rock paintings. Between game drives, return to camp for meals and time to relax. End the day with a sundowner stop during your evening game drive before returning to camp for dinner.Accommodations:
Savute Safari LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Savute Region / Kasane / Livingstone, Zambia
This morning board chartered bush planes bound for Kasane, then transfer by road to Livingstone, Zambia, crossing the border into this charming town on the northern bank of the Zambezi River. Check in to the historic Royal Livingstone Hotel, a luxurious resort situated directly on the banks of the Mighty Zambezi, just upstream from Victoria Falls. The hotel's privileged riverside location allows guests to observe wildlife in the river, as well as enjoy the resident zebra on the grounds. After lunch at the hotel, enjoy some leisure time to relax before embarking on a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. Drift along the calm waters upstream from the falls, enjoying refreshments and canapés while watching hippos surfacing and crocodiles basking on the banks. After the sun sets, return to the hotel for dinner on your own.Accommodations:
Royal Livingstone HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Victoria Falls
Embark on a guided tour of Victoria Falls, known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya or “The Smoke that Thunders.” Measuring one mile wide, these magnificent falls drop between 295 feet and 350 feet into the Batoka Gorge. An average of 1,804,000 cubic feet of water pours over the falls every minute, and the constant mist creates a tropical rain forest–like cloud visible from the winding footpath along the falls’ rim. Walk along the network of trails through the rainforest created by the falls’ perpetual spray, stopping at numerous viewpoints for spectacular photo opportunities. Following your tour of the falls, enjoy lunch at the renowned Lookout Café, perched on the edge of the Batoka Gorge with breathtaking views of the Zambezi River below. The afternoon offers time for optional activities (at additional cost) such as a helicopter flight over the falls, white-water rafting on the Zambezi, bungee jumping from the Victoria Falls Bridge, or simply relaxing at the hotel.Accommodations:
Royal Livingstone HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Livingstone / Nelspruit, South Africa / Sabi Sands Game Reserve
This morning, transfer to Victoria Falls International Airport for your flight to Nelspruit, South Africa. Upon arrival in Nelspruit, connect with a charter flight to Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge, located in the heart of the world-renowned Sabi Sand Game Reserve, one of the first private game reserves in South Africa, which abuts the southwestern border of Kruger National Park. Check in to your luxury lodge and learn about the many safari activities that will be available to you during your stay. Depending on your arrival time, embark on your first afternoon game drive through the reserve, where experienced rangers and Shangaan trackers will introduce you to the Big Five and the diverse ecosystems of the South African bushveld. Return to the lodge for dinner and overnight.Accommodations:
Sabi Sabi Bush LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
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Sabi Sands Game Reserve
Enjoy two delightful days exploring the African bush and relaxing at your lodge. Sharing an unfenced border with Kruger National Park, Sabi Sands Game Reserve offers exceptional game viewing, with plentiful opportunities to see the Big Five. The reserve is said to have the highest number of recorded leopard sightings. In addition to early-morning and late-afternoon safaris with your lodge’s well-versed and intuitive rangers and trackers, activities include guided bush walks, moonlit bush dinners, guided stargazing trips and birdwatching.Accommodations:
Sabi Sabi Bush LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Johannesburg / Depart
Enjoy a final early morning game drive, making the most of your last opportunity to experience the magic of the African bush. Then transfer via charter flight from Sabi Sabi's private airstrip to O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, where you'll connect with your international flight home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
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From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Belmond Mount Nelson, Cape Town, South Africa
The historic Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel, located at the foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town, exudes timeless elegance. Known for its lush gardens and historic charm, it offers luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining options, a stunning spa, and a beautiful pool, providing a serene oasis in the heart of the city’s vibrant atmosphere.
Xugana Island Lodge, Okavango Delta, Botswana
Xugana Island Lodge rests on the banks of the Xugana Lagoon, widely regarded as the most beautiful of all the permanent water sites in the Okavango Delta. This exclusive lodge offers an authentic safari experience in one of Africa's most pristine wilderness areas, combining land and water-based excursions to give you plenty of opportunities to experience Africa’s wildlife and wilderness.
Savute Safari Lodge, Savute Region, Botswana
Savute Safari Lodge, located in Botswana's Chobe National Park, offers an authentic safari experience amid stunning landscapes. With luxurious tents featuring private decks, the lodge provides exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities, delicious dining, and a serene atmosphere. Its emphasis on conservation and immersive experiences makes it a premier destination for nature enthusiasts.
Royal Livingstone Hotel, Zambia
Located on the Zambian side of the Zambezi River in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, the Royal Livingstone Hotel provides direct access to Victoria Falls, just a five-minute walk from the hotel. The hotel features a pool and spa, multiple restaurants and lounges, afternoon high tea, and a traditional boma dinner. Be on the lookout for zebras and other wildlife roaming freely on the hotel grounds!
Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge, Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa
Deep in the bush, overlooking a waterhole and an open plain, Bush Lodge has earned a reputation of a “luxury home in the bush.” Each stunning air-conditioned suite features sumptuous linens and fabrics, beautiful leather and wood furnishings, and an en-suite glass fronted bathroom with indoor and al-fresco shower leading onto a private patio. Lodge amenities include two pools, viewing platforms, bar, lounge area, gym, and spa.
Pricing
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The price of your trip covers a comprehensive program including meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.