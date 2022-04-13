Traveler Agreement

Stanford Travel/Study works closely with our local operators and Stanford's Risk Management and Environmental Health & Safety departments to ensure that proper precautions are being taken to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 infection on all our programs. While the measures we have listed below have been shown to significantly mitigate the chances of contracting COVID-19, there is no way to completely eliminate the risk of infection while traveling. Each participant must assess their own risk tolerance and make their own decision as to whether or not they feel comfortable traveling, understanding that there is a chance of becoming infected.

I/we will adhere to and agree to the following statements:

I/we understand that a COVID-19 vaccination, including booster, if eligible, is required to participate. (If you are eligible for a booster, but have not yet received it, please wait to finalize this form until you have received it.)

I/we will adhere to the local mask and social distancing practices determined by CDC recommendations, local mandates and polices imposed by venues, transportation and local operators specific to our program.

I/we will abide by the direction of the tour manager, with respect to Covid-19 requirements and behavior. Stanford Travel/Study reserves the right to impose stricter masking and/or social distancing requirements than those dictated by local mandates.

I/we will take responsibility for my own health and report any illness (headache, fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, upset stomach, etc.) to the tour manager as soon as possible.

If I/we test positive for COVID-19 during the program, I/we agree to be quarantined from the group and return home or rejoin the group when permitted. (Your program includes trip-delay coverage in the event of necessary quarantine for a positive COVID-19 test.)

I/we agree to additional COVIDd-19 testing that may be administered during the program as required by local authorities or to assess the health status of our group.

I/we commit to taking a COVID-19 test prior to returning home to the U.S. to abide by the rules currently in effect (Travel/Study will assist in implementing these tests for the group).

I/we will notify Travel/Study if I/we experience any COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of returning home from the program.

Updated as of 4.13.22