COVID-19 and Travel

The following areas of consideration are informing Stanford Travel/Study’s decisions to operate trips, as well as guiding our travel protocols. While the measures we have listed below have been shown to significantly mitigate the chances of contracting COVID-19, there is no way to completely eliminate the risk of infection while traveling. We have experienced some incidents of Covid-19 on our trips—there is a real risk that you might acquire it while traveling on this program. Each participant must assess their own risk tolerance and make their own decision as to whether or not they feel comfortable traveling, understanding that there is a chance of becoming infected.

Vaccination Requirement

All travelers will be required to attest to having received full vaccination (including boosters, if eligible) for Covid-19. Other requirements may also apply.

Risk Assessment

We work closely with Stanford’s Risk Management and Environmental Health and Safety departments, as well as a private international security service and in-country experts. In addition, we regularly review U.S. State Department guidelines and CDC and WHO recommendations. Every Travel/Study trip goes through a rigorous vetting and evaluation process in which we track regional conditions, requirements for entry to international destinations, requirements for returning to the U.S., and local laws and guidelines. Our risk assessment extends not only to our travelers, faculty and staff, but also to the communities we visit.

Traveler Health and Safety

We have developed a set of standards and protocols, addressing everything from face coverings and social distancing to sanitation and hygiene and everything in between. These protocols, informed by Stanford University’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols and the evolving global situation, outline our expectations and requirements for staff and local partners (e.g., guides, bus drivers, accommodations, venues, etc.) in addition to participants. In addition to the vaccine requirement, we require all participants to sign a Traveler Agreement prior to departure. Furthermore, we are tracking numerous regulations and requirements to ensure that travelers are prepared with up-to-date information and receive the necessary support. We will share comprehensive, destination-specific information prior to departure, and our seasoned tour managers will be on hand to provide assistance throughout the program. Lastly, we have updated our included insurance to address the risks and uncertainty of the pandemic, with increased coverage for trip interruption and delay, as well as accident and emergency evacuation, and a new benefit that provides coverage up to $14,000 for reasonable quarantine expenses (as deemed by the insurance provider) incurred from a certified positive COVID-19 test during the program.

Updated as of 4.13.22