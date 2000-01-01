Skip to main content
Art, Wine & BeerSummer Stroll

Sip and Taste Your Way to the Perfect Evening

Sample wines and beers from alumni vintners and brewers, and then explore the galleries at the Cantor Arts Center and the Anderson Collection. Delicious drinks, hearty food, fine art, fine company: this is SAA’s Art, Wine & Beer Summer Stroll.

Watercolor logo of Art, Wine & Beer Summer Stroll

Online registration is closed. On-site tickets will be available for purchase subject to availability.

Saturday, August 27, 5:30–8:00 p.m.
Cantor Arts Center

General Alumni and Guests
Tickets for alumni and guests are $75.

Recent Undergrad and Grad Alumni
Tickets are $55 for both undergrad classes of ’13 through ’22, and grad alumni from ’18 through ’22.

Alumni Wineries And Breweries

Bodkin Wines, Healdsburg, CA
Chris Christensen, 03

Cooper-Garrod Estate Vineyards, Saratoga, CA
Doris Cooper, 79

Muns Vineyard, Los Gatos, CA
Ed Muns, MS 71

The Farm Winery, Paso Robles, CA
Jim Madsen, MBA 89
Santiago Achaval, MBA 89
Azmina Madsen, 07, 10, 12
Ryan Madsen, 10
Arden Madsen, 12

Maker Wine Company, Novato, CA
Sarah Hoffman, MBA 19
Zoe Victor, MBA 15
Kendra Kawala, MBA 19

Trattore Farms & Winery, Geyserville, CA
Tim Bucher, MS 88

Sunset Cellars, Suisun Valley, CA
Fah Sathirapongsasuti, 09, MS 09

Pierce Ranch Vineyards, Monterey, CA
Joshua Pierce, 93

Federation Brewing, Oakland, CA
Larry Cretan, 72
Aram Cretan, 03

Barebottle Brewing, San Francisco, CA
Michael Seitz, ’02

This guidance is as of 6/23/22. In partnership with Stanford’s Environmental Health & Safety Department, we will be continuing to monitor the COVID situation and update accordingly.

There is a risk that you might acquire COVID while participating in this program. Each participant must assess their own risk tolerance and make their own decision as to whether or not they feel comfortable attending, understanding that there is a chance of becoming infected.

This Event Is Presented by the Stanford Alumni Association in Partnership With These Alumni Clubs

Stanford Women’s Club of San Francisco, Stanford Peninsula Alumni, Stanford Professional Women - Bay Area, Stanford Club of the East Bay, Stanford Club of San Francisco, Monterey Bay Stanford Club, Stanford Young Alumni - Bay Area, Stanford Professionals in Real Estate

Questions about the Summer Stroll event?
Contact us at (650) 725-3540 or alumnievents@stanford.edu.