Art, Wine & Beer Summer Stroll
Sip and Taste Your Way to the Perfect Evening
Sample wines and beers from alumni vintners and brewers, and then explore the galleries at the Cantor Arts Center and the Anderson Collection. Delicious drinks, hearty food, fine art, fine company: this is SAA’s Art, Wine & Beer Summer Stroll.
Art, Wine & Beer Summer Stroll
Online registration is closed. On-site tickets will be available for purchase subject to availability.
Saturday, August 27, 5:30–8:00 p.m.
Cantor Arts Center
General Alumni and Guests
Tickets for alumni and guests are $75.
Recent Undergrad and Grad Alumni
Tickets are $55 for both undergrad classes of ’13 through ’22, and grad alumni from ’18 through ’22.