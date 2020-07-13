Join fellow students and young alumni this summer at one or more of these informal gatherings. Each event is hosted by a different professional group, and everyone is welcome regardless of industry. Register today!
Summer Networking Mixers
Upcoming Events
For current students: Visit Axess to opt in to Stanford Alumni Groups and start expanding your network. (Tip: Slide the bar to “Y” to opt in. You’ll receive a confirmation email with login instructions within 24 hours.)
Houston
Angels and Entrepreneurs
Wednesday, July 10
5:00–6:30 p.m. CDT
Los Angeles
Angels and Entrepreneurs
Wednesday, July 17
7:00–9:00 p.m. PDT
Seattle
Entrepreneurs and Investors Mixer
Wednesday, July 24
6:00–8:00 p.m. PDT
Los Angeles
Stanford in Entertainment's Summer Picnic
Saturday, July 27
1:00–4:00 p.m. PDT
Bay Area
Healthcare, Entrepreneurs and Venture Capital
Thursday, August 1
6:00–8:00 p.m. PDT
Boston
Summer Industry Mixer
Wednesday, August 7
6:00–8:00 p.m. EDT
New Delhi, India
Angels and Entreprenuers
Tuesday, August 27
5:30–9 p.m. IST
New York
Startups NY Summer Rooftop Social
Tuesday, August 27
6:30–9:30 p.m. EDT
Hong Kong
Angels & Entrepreneurs
Saturday, August 31
10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. HKT
