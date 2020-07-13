Summer Networking Mixers

Skip to main content
Connect With Your Alumni CommunitySummer Networking Mixers

Join fellow students and young alumni this summer at one or more of these informal gatherings. Each event is hosted by a different professional group, and everyone is welcome regardless of industry. Register today!

Upcoming Events

For current students: Visit Axess to opt in to Stanford Alumni Groups and start expanding your network. (Tip: Slide the bar to “Y” to opt in. You’ll receive a confirmation email with login instructions within 24 hours.)

Houston

Angels and Entrepreneurs

Wednesday, July 10
5:00–6:30 p.m. CDT

Register
Los Angeles

Angels and Entrepreneurs

Wednesday, July 17
7:00–9:00 p.m. PDT

Register
Seattle

Entrepreneurs and Investors Mixer

Wednesday, July 24
6:00–8:00 p.m. PDT

Register
Los Angeles

Stanford in Entertainment's Summer Picnic

Saturday, July 27
1:00–4:00 p.m. PDT

Register
Bay Area

Healthcare, Entrepreneurs and Venture Capital

Thursday, August 1
6:00–8:00 p.m. PDT

Register
Boston

Summer Industry Mixer

Wednesday, August 7
6:00–8:00 p.m. EDT

Register
New Delhi, India

Angels and Entreprenuers

Tuesday, August 27
5:30–9 p.m. IST

Register
New York

Startups NY Summer Rooftop Social

Tuesday, August 27
6:30–9:30 p.m. EDT

Register
Hong Kong

Angels & Entrepreneurs

Saturday, August 31
10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. HKT

Register
To register for these happy hours, log in with your Stanford Pass account. Don’t remember your password or username? Contact us, or click “Forgot your password?” on the login page. Still need a Stanford Pass? No problem! Visit the registration page to create your account.

Event Resources

Check out these resources to help you get ready for the event.

Networking Tips for Students and Alumni
Stanford Career Education Resources (external link)
Stanford Alumni Association Career Resources (external link)