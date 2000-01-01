Offer Career Support

Visit alumni.stanford.edu and log in (upper right-hand corner). You’ll be prompted to sign in to Stanford Pass (the new name for your existing alumni account). If you do not have an account, you can create one now by selecting “Sign Up.” If you are already logged in, select “My Account.”

Under My Profile, select “Edit.”

Make sure your address, email and LinkedIn URL are correct and up to date. Save any changes.

Select “Professional” and check the Current Positions section; make sure the company name, title, industry and function fields are complete and up to date. Then add any current associations/board positions.

Select “Education” and, if applicable, make sure the “Other degrees” field is complete and up to date. (Students often search for alumni who have degrees from other institutions in addition to Stanford.)

Your updates will be automatically reflected in the SAA directory as well as the graduate school directories for Business, Law and Medicine if you are an alum.