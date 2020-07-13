Skip to main content
Regional Industry Happy Hours

Gather with members of your alumni community to make local connections. Each happy hour will have an industry theme, but alums from all industries are welcome.

Industry Happy Hours

Happy Hour Events

Healthcare and Tech

Boston

Wednesday, May 1
6:30–8:30 p.m. ET

Register
(external link)

Public Service and Sustainability

Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, May 1
6:00–8:00 p.m. ET

Register
(external link)

Tech and Social Impact

Seattle

Wednesday, May 1
6:30–8:30 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Finance and Start-Ups

New York

Thursday, May 2
6:30–8:30 p.m. ET

Register
(external link)

Tech and Arts

Los Angeles

Thursday, May 2
6:30–8:30 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Tech, Education, and Healthcare

Menlo Park

Thursday, May 2
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Tech and Sustainability

San Francisco

Thursday, May 9
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

To register for these happy hours, log in with your Stanford Pass account. Don’t remember your password or username? Contact us, or click “Forgot your password?” on the login page. Still need a Stanford Pass? No problem! Visit the registration page to create your account.

Past Events